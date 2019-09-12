Digital Exclusive: Pop Up Art Show shines light on Local Talent

POTTSVILLE, SCHUYLKILL COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)– A local coffee shop in Pottsville is more than meets the eye and they are trying to show you even more inside.

Pressed Coffee and Books is less than a year old, but already making a community impact with their approach as a coffee shop, book store and much more.

“That’s something we didn’t have here–the way that we, as young people, my husband and I, the other owners who opened this up with us and help manage the shop,” said owner Amber Weaver. “We were looking at what we wanted to see and where we wanted to spend our time. That was a community space. That was a coffee shop and a book store, so that’s why we’re here and why it’s important for us to pull in artists and other local community members, to do stuff like this.”

That community space aspect is being put to good use to highlight the local art scene.

“We’ve kind of taken our time looking for the right people and the right places to represent Pottsville as well as the art community in Pottsville, here in the shop,” she added.

After an encounter at a local event with an artist who has established themselves in the Schuylkill County art community for over 25 years, the downtown shop knew who to invite to participate in their inaugural ‘Pop Up Art Show’, watercolorist, Kathy Connelly.

The star of the first show at the shop is excited to get the ball rolling on finding more local talent to showcase.

“These little things like this are what is so important,” said Connelly. “I just think it’s important that anyone who can get involved, it’s just the idea that I’m happy for them, here and that I could be the first one. Hopefully, they are getting a lot of foot traffic.”

The art scene is alive in Pottsville and Schuylkill County, but the goal of these shows will be to see the artists and their works thrive.

“We have a lot of great local artists in this community,” said Weaver. “We have a lot of people who are doing things like plays. We have a lot of local musicians and we even have some local writers. It was really important to us as the coffee shop to highlight what we have and that there is another community within the larger city of Pottsville that has a lot of talent.”

“There are some very good artists in the area and I think through doing art shows and having different organizations, it has drawn those people out,” added Connelly. “Lots of times, artists don’t come out. You don’t even know they are artists until they do.”