HARRISBURG, DAUPHIN COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — Pennsylvania State Police have seized $5.7 million in illicit drugs during the second quarter of 2020.

From April to June, troopers seized nearly 47 pounds of heroin and fentanyl which had a combined street value of over $1 million.

Processed marijuana, of which more than 964 pounds was seized, accounted for more than half of the total value drugs intercepted during the second quarter.