Digital Exclusive: Poconos seeing increase in visitors throughout pandemic

JIM THORPE, CARBON COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Just after Monday’s summer sunrise, fall has officially begun. Many are now heading to the Poconos a for a chance to fully enjoy the season.

“Fall is one of our favorite seasons and the reasons are kind of obvious in some ways. We just have so many beautiful mountains as the leaves start to turn. Especially if we have a great year, we have a crisp fall. The colors are very vibrant,” Chris Barrett, CEO and Director of the Pocono Mountains Visitor’s Bureau said.

Barrett says the Poconos see over seven million visitors per year during the fall. He says this year will be different as people are working and learning remotely.

“Their schedules are slightly different so we’re seeing more visitation during the week which is actually a good thing cause all our visitation during the weekend can get a little hectic,” Barrettt said.

Popular areas to visit for fall foliage are Honesdale, Milford, and Jim Thorpe. Barrett says people are attracted to the outdoor expeditions because people can easily socially distance themselves.

“You can do things like, you can hike, you can bike, you can fish, you can hunt, you can do all those kind of things, you can view leaves and you can do all that either with people in a distance or in a solitary way,” Barrett said.

While many of the fall festivities have been cancelled, Barrett hopes the recent increase of capacity in restaurants will bring in more people.

“Hopefully that continues, and then we’ll begin to start adding events safely and hopefully if the secretary and the governor you know see progress then we can see possibly those orders lifted slightly then we can get back to having those events,” Barrett said.

While the leaves are just starting to change colors, Barrett says predictions point to a vibrant autumn in the Poconos.