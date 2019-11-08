Digital Exclusive: Plymouth Borough’s youngest, newest council elect

PLYMOUTH, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)– There’s a new face coming to Plymouth borough council and while he’s recently graduated from high school, he’s not your typical 18-year-old.

“I knew the seat was about to open up and had been going to council meetings since, probably, November of the year before,” said Alec Ryncavage. ” One day, after school, I drove to the elections office where we are at today, grabbed a petition and went home to tell my parents of my crazy idea.”

Ryncavage spent countless hours over the last year knocking on doors and getting acquainted with the issues facing the borough.

His age was certainly questioned by residents along the campaign trail..

“The most I heard from residents was them looking at your card, looking up at you, look at your card again and saying ‘you’re awfully young,'” he said. “You hear that all the time and it was one of those things where we need a fresh face for Plymouth and I would do it again.”

These interactions would go on to fuel a successful campaign as a young adult and a Republican in a Democratic borough.

“All these people had things to say and had their opinions. He’s too young, he doesn’t have the experience. If you lose, you lose after people are making those assumptions, you don’t have the opportunity to prove them wrong,” he added. “Now I’m in a position where they’ve put me. Now I can prove their assumptions and their stereotypes wrong as well as show what I can actually bring to Plymouth.”

Ryncavage said part of his appeal is his entrepreneurship.

“So I started a cyber security company when I was at the age of 14. I was hustling, building websites and just doing general I.T. Work.”

Running a successful company in nearby Wilkes-Barre, that’s exactly what he wants to bring to the table.

“Plymouth is going through a revitalization period right now where we’re trying to streetscape,” Ryncavage noted. “We’re trying to beautify the area and we need somebody on council with actual business experience–who is able to understand how you attract a small business, how you allow a small business to grow and keep them alive.”

The focus for revitalization is main street but the council-elect is eager to work with ordinances and the day-to-day.

“At the end of the day, I’m ready to get stuff done. I gave my word to the mayor at the end of the election. I told him I’m ready to work with everybody. It’s time to mend our wounds and move forward.”

Ryncavage is poised on improving Plymouth for residents past, present and future.

“All of my friends, really anybody with potential that graduated from my high school–you sort of pack your bags and leave town. I’m trying to flip that. Whether you leave town to pursue a career and go to college and come back, we certainly want to make Plymouth a marketable area for people to live, work–Northeast Pennsylvania as a whole, it’s a great place to live.”