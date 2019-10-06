Digital Exclusive: Pickle Me Poconos Festival

EAST STROUDSBURG, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — “I think it’s pretty amazing for the people who love and enjoy pickles like myself,” Madison Cesanek from Whitehall said.

It was pickles galore in East Stoursburg on Saturday. The first ever ‘Pickle Me Poconos Festival’ was hosted by the Pocono Chamber of Commerce.

“They wanted to do a unique festival that hasn’t been done in the area before. We have a lot of awesome things, so we thought why not do a pickle festival. So we decided to bring it to East Stroudsburg,” Liz Blose, the Event Planning and Logistics Coordinator for the Pocono Chamber, said.

“I think it’s awesome. They do the same kind of thing in Pittsburgh, and I’ve gone to it. It’s really cool. So I love the whole idea,” Sandra Elias from Stroudsburg said.

Festival goers found a variety of pickle related things like pickle ice cream, pickle cotton candy, pickle mac and cheese, fried pickle, and more. They could also do pickle crafts, try some pickle beer and wine, and compete in the pickle throwing contest.

“If you have any pickle needs, this is the place to be,” Blose said.

Madison Cesanek drove an hour to get to the festival. She says she heard about the festival through Facebook.

“And I immediately was like ‘Dad we’re going. Like, we have to go,'” Cesanek said.

Jestin Buccino, sou chef for the restaurant Trackside, says festival turned out to be a bigger hit than expected.

“We weren’t prepared for this many people. This is nuts,” Buccino said.

“I have never seen so much people in so small of an area. But you know what, everyone have a smile and they seem to be having fun,” Swkdeo Vic Ramnath said.

Organizers say they hope the festival will be a two day event next year.