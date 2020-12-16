Digital Exclusive: PennDOT, PA Turnpike implement tiered vehicle restriction plan

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) – PennDOT and the Pennsylvania Turnpike are placing vehicle restrictions on roadways across the state as severe weather hits our area.

There are five tiers to the restriction plan. Additionally, vehicle speeds are restricted to 45 mph, and commercial vehicles not affected by the bans must move to the right lane.

Vehicle restrictions are currently at Level 1 of the commonwealth’s weather event vehicle restriction plan on the following roadways in District 4 (Lackawanna, Luzerne, Susquehanna, Pike, Wayne, and Wyoming counties):

• All northbound and southbound miles of Interstate 81

• All eastbound and westbound miles of Interstate 80

• All eastbound and westbound Interstate 84

• All northbound and southbound Interstate 380

Under Level 1 restrictions, the following vehicles are not permitted on affected roadways:

• Tractors without trailers;

• Tractors towing unloaded or lightly loaded enclosed trailers, open trailers or tank trailers;

• Tractors towing unloaded or lightly loaded tandem trailers;

• Enclosed cargo delivery trucks that meet the definition of a CMV;

• Passenger vehicles (cars, SUV’s, pickup trucks, etc.) towing trailers;

• Recreational vehicles/motorhomes;

• School buses, commercial buses and motor coaches; and

• motorcycles.

Restrictions will be phased in as the storm progresses, and updated information will be issued regionally.

