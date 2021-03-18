Digital Exclusive: Penn State’s Class of 2021 reacts to in-person spring commencement plans

STATE COLLEGE, CENTRE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — Penn State University’s Class of 2021 was surprised with good news on Wednesday regarding spring commencement plans.

Eric Barron, President of Penn State, notified the school community of the plans to hold in-person graduation ceremonies this year. The ceremonies, however, will be different than years past due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Graduates are only allowed two guests and will sit with them in pods during the ceremony. They will not be called upon to walk across the stage to receive their diploma.

Instead, each graduate’s name, degree and major will be featured on a video board during the ceremony.

Virtual and livestream options also will be available for students, friends and family members who are unable to attend or prefer to participate online.

