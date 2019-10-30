Digital Exclusive: Paint the Plow

STROUDSBURG, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)– With dangerous winter weather just around the corner, in Monroe County, PENNDOT is taking an outside of the box approach to get their message across.”

The ‘Paint the Plow’ competition is being run for the second straight year in PENNDOT’s fifth district.

“Schools from Monroe County were invited to take part in the competition today,” said traffic safety coordinator for the highway safety network Tracy Fox. “If they decided to participate, they painted a plow and it is here today to be judged.”

Eight plows in total were done up by intermediate students with the theme ‘don’t rush in ice and slush.’

“You look at each of the plows that are here and you look at the creativity level,” Fox added. “Did they follow the theme? Did they incorporate school spirit into it? –and we go from there.”

The initial in-person judging had score sheets and clipboards buzzing Wednesday morning. The creativity for the diverse designs were getting bonus points left and right.

“Every one of them has something different, which I think is awesome. They really did bring creativity to all of this when they decided to paint their plows and that’s great.”

These student artists had some uphill battles against mess while in the creative process.

“It was a really fun time and everything like that besides the countless times I walked in with paint in my face and hair,” said Ricca Mercedes Pitner, a contestant from J.T. Lambert.

“The paint getting on you was the worst part but other than that, it was a lot of fun,” added Pitner’s classmate Rese Schlameuss.

Other students took pride in their work for good causes.

“My favorite part was just working together and having fun while painting,” said Monsignor McHugh student Addison Nat.

“It’s my favorite because our school is really small and it stands out,” said fellow Monsignor McHugh Bear Gianna Garcia. “If people see this on the road they might want to our school.”

No matter the inspiration for the entry or the designs, everyone is winning with paint the plow.

“The prize for the winning school is they get a certificate stating that they won the paint the plow contest,” said Fox. “–but all of the plows here will actually be used in the area that their school district is in.”

“That’s going to be pretty cool,” added Shamleuss. “I can say to my mom, ‘hey mom, that’s mine.'”