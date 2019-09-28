Digital Exclusive: Paint Pittston Pink Hosts Festival of Life

PITTSTON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — This is not your usual Saturday cookout. Paint Pittston Pink, a non-profit organization, held ‘The Festival of Life’ Saturday at the Susquehanna Brewing Company.

“Paint Pittston Pink started, again, six years ago as a way to collect donations for immunization therapy research for breast cancer. And then it evolved into support and research for all cancers,” Susan Smith, a committee member of Paint Pittston Pink, said.

Those who attended the event enjoyed locally brewed beer and food. They also could donate blood or learn how to get on the bone marrow donation registry. Smith says the ‘Festival of Life’ also honors the life and legacy of her brother-in-law, former police chief Greg Policare, and Pittston native, attorney Brian Musto. Both men died from cancer. Policare lost his battle with Leukemia, while Musto lost his with Lymphoma.

“So we do that in memory of them. And by donating blood products, they both use a vast amount of blood products through their treatments. So by one person coming to donate a pint of blood, it helps three different patients,” Smith said.

Cassandra Ross, Policare’s niece, says raising awareness of cancer not only helps future research, but also helps those currently battling the disease.

“The awareness will help. People who are encountering that problem now have a bigger support system behind them as they’re moving through all of their treatment and everything they have to do to overcome the battle,” Ross said.

Paint Pittston Pink will hold other events, including a purse bingo night and a 5k run, over the next week.