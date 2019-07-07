Digital Exclusive: Our Town Nanticoke

NANTICOKE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) —The Nanticoke Historical Society held an open house on Saturday to help it’s community reconnect with their history. Chester Zaremba, the Vice President and founding member of the Nanticoke Historical Society, says the group tries to hold the open house once a year to educate people on how to use the society as a resource.

“So we usually try to do this once a year. Let the people come in to see what we have. Try to let them be aware of the history of Nanticoke,” he said.

Zaremba says that coal mining originally put Nanticoke on the map. Most of the mining industry is gone now, and people moved away. But Zaremba says people still return to learn about their history.

“Now they want to come back, they want to find out where their ancestors were from, their grandparents were from, what the town was like then, and we certainly provide that information,” he said.

The Nanticoke Historical Society does genealogy work as well. Zaremba says they’ve had requests from all over, including from Australia. The Historical Society has many resources to help track down people’s ancestry, including photo library with about eleven thousand photographs, twenty thousand obituaries, a photograph of every building in the area, archival video, and an almost complete set of Nanticoke year books. Zaremba says that the memories of how Nanticoke used to be are important as people return.

“Those days created memories for a lot of people, when those people were young and in school and small and all that. And now they’re looking to recreate those days. They want to go back,” he said.

“It’s all good memories. It’s all good memories. And that draws them in here a lot of times too. The good their they want to show their children or their grandchildren about,” he said.

Zaremba says the Nanticoke Historical Society is funded through various fundraisers and is run by volunteers.

“We’re glad to be a service to the community. We feel we’re an integral part of the community. And that’s what we’re here to do. You know, keep the memories alive.”

The Nanticoke Historical Society is open Monday through Friday, nine am to two pm.