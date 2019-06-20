Digital Exclusive: No Child Wet Behind

MOUNTAIN TOP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — At the Women’s Boutique and Consignment in Mountain Top, you can pick up a little something special to add to your wardrobe. You can also drop off something for a good cause.

‘No Child ‘Wet’ Behind’ is a donation drive collecting diapers and other baby necessities for families in need. Geri Gibbons is the director of Caring Alternative Programs for Volunteers of America, she spearheaded the drive as part of an effort to further support the community.

“These not only provide necessities for a woman,” said Gibbons. “We also then have contact with them and then we assist them with other things like income maintenance, job seeking, and education.”

Kathy Brocca, the owner of the Women’s Boutique and Consignment, agreed to hold the drive in her store and says when Gibbons came to her with the idea of the drive, she immediately agreed to help. As a parent, she couldn’t imagine how difficult it would be to not be able to afford diapers.

“It kind of really hurt my heart that knowing that there are men and women that go through that,” said Bocca. “They don’t have the money to provide their baby with what they need. “

Gibbons noted that for parents, having basic baby necessities goes a long way.

“Statistics show that if people have enough diapers then they’re more likely to take their kids out to a community event, more likely to put them in daycare, more likely to get jobs themselves,” Gibbons added. “Even though diapers seem like a minor thing they really are – the data shows that they really, having enough diapers can really transform a family’s life.”

The program’s assistance doesn’t end there. Volunteers go to hospitals to give new parents needed supplies and also go to the homes of families with newborns to educate them about basic baby care.

“It’s really comforting to know that you form these relationships with people in the long term and stuff,” said Gibbons we’ve had people, like I said, that the babies were secure and they go back to school and then they come back and are like ‘guess what I’m getting my degree, and the baby’s in daycare.’ They’re doing really really well.”

The drive will accept donations until June 30th. All donations go towards a good cause and it doesn’t hurt that a donation will get you 10% off your next purchase at the Mountain Top store.

