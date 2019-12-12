Digital Exclusive: New leadership in Colonel Country

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)– It’s a brand new day at Wilkes university and there is change in leadership on the horizon.

Wilkes has been looking for their new top executive leader for nearly a year and now the decision has been made.

Dr. Greg Cant comes highly recommended with success most recently as the dean of the Feliciano School of Business at Montclair State University in neighboring New Jersey.

“The next little while is about me getting to know the community and vice versa,” said Cant. “I’m not someone who takes forever to get to know but my goal would be to get out and meet as many people, understand them and we need to be moving forward. I’m not a ‘let’s spend the next year thinking about it’ kind of guy. On day one, the first time, virtually anyone had seen me was when I stood up.”

The Australian-native has far reaching global experience and although he dropped out of high school at the age of 16, life collected him back into the world of academia.

“At this stage I hadn’t been looking at the things that I need to tilt in a little different direction,” he added. “I’m sure there will be some. My focus, at the moment, is really on the exciting possibilities.”

An 11-member committee helped pick out cant from the pool of applicants and among them, one of Wilkes’ Kirby scholars, Caroline Rickard.

“When I got the call in February asking if I would represent the student body, I obviously was very thrilled, honored, and it was kind of a ‘wow moment,'” said Rickard. “Going forward from that call was just even more honoring because in this process I did get to work with high-up administrators and they really helped me be a leader.”

Although she will depart with a fond four years before Cant begins his role, there’s a confidence of a positive legacy left behind.

“I think, especially for hunter and I going into these interviews, candidate profiles and visitations, it was important because we are leaving,” she added. “We won’t be here for his new leadership. That’s why it was even more important to really scan and look at the candidates that we were offered. Dr. Cant was the one we saw that would really be an advocate for everything that encompasses being a student here at Wilkes.”

The new roll is a change of pace for Cant and comes with new responsibilities in the coming years.

“There are certainly challenges ahead but together we’ll rise to meet those challenges and ensure that Wilkes flourishes so we can serve the next generation,” Cant said.

Dr. Cant doesn’t officially take office until June of 2020. From now until then and beyond, he’s looking forward to getting to know the community and everything there is about being a Colonel.