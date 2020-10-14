Digital Exclusive: New John Lennon Mural in the Works in Scranton

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY(WBRE/WYOU-TV) — At the age of 15, Jessup native Frank Dubas bought his first album, Sgt. Peppers Lonely Hearts Club Band by the Beatles.

“I loved that album, and I’ve always loved John Lennon obviously as a member of the Beatles,” Frank Dubas said.

That love for the artist continued through his life. That’s why he’s having a mural of John Lennon painted on one of the buildings he owns in Scranton. It’s a tribute to John Lennon’s tragic murder 40 years ago, at the age of 40.

Dubas held a competition for students in Marywood University’s art department. He asked them to do portraits of John Lennon with a design using the word ‘imagine’. The winner was Krista Perdomo, who’s portrait of John Lennon is now being painted as a mural.

“The students, an average age could be 20 or early 20s or so… That their perceptions could be somewhat different, because we’re now 40 years after John Lennon was with us. And it’s interesting to see that over this amount of time, his influence still lasts and I think that’s important,” Dubas said.

Leagen Wallace’s design of the word “imagine,” was chosen by Dubas as the other winner of the contest. Both students will receive a $500 scholarship for their work.

The mural at Renaissance Park is being painted by Ryan Hnat and Eric, and will incorporate both students’ designs. Dubas says the word imagine has an important connection to John Lennon.

“You think about it so much, could… If people could imagine ‘okay what things could be like.’ And in today’s world, we look and say, ‘wouldn’t it be nice if everyone just got along?’ And that was part of John Lennon’s life. He was a peaceful person, and he promoted people getting along,” Dubas said.

Dubas hopes the mural will be finished in three days, weather permitting. He says all are welcome to watch the artists’ create Scranton’s newest mural.

“We just want to make it a contribution to the city of Scranton and the area,” Dubas said.