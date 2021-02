WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — Duncan’s Refuge is a new homeless shelter in Wilkes-Barre.

It is a shelter for men who are diagnosed with substance abuse disorder and is part of the New Roots Recovery Support Center. All 12 beds at the shelter are currently in use.

