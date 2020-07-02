Digital Exclusive: The Importance of Masking up

(WBRE/WYOU) — Pennsylvanians across the commonwealth are becoming more comfortable with the idea of going outside, going out to eat, anything that would bring them back to a sense of normalcy. But it’s still important to remember coronavirus hasn’t gone away.

Positive cases in the Keystone State once touted as one of the best in the country by the CDC? Now creeping up by almost 15 more cases per day on average over the last two weeks. Upticks have prompted shutdowns across the nation. Pennsylvania issuing the order to mask up as soon as you leave the house. Relatively, the same message that’s been broadcast for months.

“We want people to wear masks. We want people to be six feet apart. We, of course, recommend the hand washing and other measures we talk about every day to try and prevent the spread of COVID-19,” Dr. Rachel Levine said.

Pennsylvania reopening as well as joining the rest of the world, gathering publicly to protest against police brutality and racism. Social distancing happening more in businesses and less in demonstrations, sending whole units of first responders for testing.

“A lot of these things right now, especially with protests going on in the country, it’s probably spiking the COVID situation. I would think it’s only going to get worse. We’ve all been laxed in social distancing and protection, particularly with masks. We need to get back to that. You can have the protests but we need to do it socially responsibly,” Watsontown Police Department Chief Rodney Witherite said.

Research cited by the American Physics Institute and the New England Journal of Medicine says not all masks are created equal, but something is better than nothing to curb the spread. The World Health Organization doing its part to dispel any rumors about negative affects of wearing masks. After months of working together, the national opinion?

“We are now having 40-plus-thousand new cases a day. I would not be surprised if we go up to 100,000 a day if this does not turn around,” Dr. Anthony Fauci said.

So how do we do that?

“I think at this point people need to realize just because we’ve gone green, we still need to take the necessary precautions. Everyone has been more laxed about wearing their masks and I think now COVID is spiking again and we need to be aware,” Witherite said.

Remember: “My mask protects you and your mask protects me,” Levine said.