Digital Exclusive: Making time to celebrate 100 years

BLOOMSBURG, COLUMBIA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Sneidman’s Jewelry in Bloomsburg, known for its watches, clock repair, and jewelry, is celebrating something very special…the store’s 100th anniversary.

“It’s a legacy. It’s a long standing and it’s a responsibility to keep the store in good operation,”

owner Bruce Bowman Jr. said.

The store is also a family legacy.

“My uncle started the store, Uncle Frank Sneidman. And his partner was Bruce Sneidman and they started the store in 1920,” Bowman said.

Bowman’s father continued the store, which Bowman took over after his father had a heart attack and a stroke stroke in 1976. The store’s real anniversary was on June 20th, but because of the pandemic the store staff couldn’t celebrate.

Now, in the green phase, they’re celebrating with an exhibit of photos, documents, and relics collected over the past 100 years. Robin Deeter, a store clerk, says walking through the door, you can feel the history.

“You can imagine, what would have gone on in daily lives. The difference in how they did things back then as opposed to how they do them now,” Deeter said.

But some things have lasted through the change of time. Bowman still makes house calls to fix clocks. He says he’s the only one in Columbia County that still does so. Recently he fixed a clock from 1820.

“It’s unusual I think that you can find somebody that can repair clocks. It’s basically a dying art,” Bowman said.

He tells Eyewitness News running the store can sometimes be difficult because of the changing environment and the changing tastes of the public.

“The public is really accustomed to shopping online. It’s a challenge,” Bowman said.

Deeter says the store now has a Facebook, Instagram, and a new online store.

“It is very exciting that we can not only serve our immediate community but also sell our excellent products anywhere,” Deeter said.

Bowman is 75 years old, and says he plans to keep running the store for at least another 25 years.