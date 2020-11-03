Digital Exclusive: Mail-in voting by the numbers

EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — A historic number of mail-in ballots this election year have been requested by residents across Pennsylvania.

In Luzerne County, about 70,000 mail-in ballots were sent out to residents. As of 4 p.m., pre-canvassing efforts resulted in 54,892 mail-in ballots being scanned, not including any ballots received Tuesday by mail or drop box. About 60,000 mail-in ballots are estimated to have been returned.

According to Luzerne County Manager Dave Pedri, the county estimates that 18,000 to 20,000 mail-in ballot votes will be ready to be counted at 8 p.m. Tuesday evening. The county will stop voting at 10 p.m. and resume Wednesday morning.

Less than 1% of mail-in ballots have been returned as “naked ballots”. Pedri says that if a staff member comes across an incorrectly submitted ballot, they will contact the voter’s party which will then contact the voter. The voters may then come in to vote with a provisional ballot.

In Lackawanna County, 49,989 mail-in and absentee ballots were sent out to voters. Officials say they received 41,977 of those ballots at the election office by Election Day. Pre-canvassing began at 7:01 a.m. Tuesday morning.

Monroe County, which has around 170,000 residents, sent out 39,110 mail-in and absentee ballots. Out of those, 31,765 have been received by the Monroe County Office of Elections on Election Day.

According to the county website, mail-in ballots will not begin to be counted by staff until 10 a.m. on Wednesday. Staff will continue to count mail-in votes through Monday, November 9 and the Monroe County vote will be certified on Monday, November 16.

Lycoming County officials tell Eyewitness News that around 16,500 mail-in ballots have been requested by residents and between 12,500 and 13,000 have been returned by Election Day. Staff began pre-canvassing the mail-in ballots on Tuesday.

Schuylkill County residents requested around 20,000 mail-in and absentee ballots. Staff there are counting the number of returned mail-in ballots as of Tuesday evening.