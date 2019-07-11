Digital Exclusive: Lycoming County Fair

HUGHESVILLE, LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)– It’s that time of year, again–the Lycoming County Fairgrounds is the place to be for the next week and a half.

“Everybody that’s here–I hope you have a wonderful week and the people that come out enjoy themselves here, at the Lycoming [County] Fair.”

Ronnie Laidecker and his wife Diane have a popular food stand at the fair. They are just one of the many vendors that will line the walkways of the fairgrounds in Hughesville. Hailing from nearby Turbotville in Northumberland County, they’ve only been at it a few years. The Laideckers don’t mind the drive and love rolling into town with ‘Diane’s Sticky Buns.’



“We make all our sticky buns here fresh, every day,” Ronnie Laidecker of Diane’s Sticky Buns said. “We raise the dough, make our own sauce, cook and bake them here–it’s really good.”

Ronnie is especially excited to go to fairs and markets to feed the masses some sweet treats.

“We get along really [well], me and her–we’re a real team,” Laidecker said. “We do everything and we don’t have a problem, It’s just wonderful.”

Along with the family business, Ronnie enjoys getting out from the booth and enjoying the fair like everyone else.

“I just come out to have a good time, check all the vendors out, walk around, see what’s going on and it’s great,” Laidecker said.

Among the vendors for this year is Duilan Lessard. He works with Soldier Solutions, a veteran advocate and programs organization based out of Connecticut. The group is selling different goods from veteran owned and operated companies to help raise money for organizations like ‘TAGSAW.’

“Train A Dog, Save A Warrior–they are based out of San Antonio, Texas. It’s a nonprofit organization. We support them and they are the ones who do all the training. We’re just paying for all that and we help out vets getting service dogs,” Duilan Lessard of Soldier Solutions said.

On Lessard’s first day in PA, he’s already impressed.

“This is my first time at the fair, seems like a good time. Seems like a lot of good people. I feel like Pennsylvania is part of the heart of America. There’s a lot of characters, but a lot of them are good people,” Lessard added.

Running the show is fair board president Rocky Reed. He says the bottom line of the fair hasn’t changed very much over the years.

“What the fair has always been about, what the fair started as is a way for the agriculture people to bring in their livestock, canned goods, quilts, crafts and all that kind of stuff,” Lycoming County Fair Board President, Rocky Reed explained. “They show what they’re doing–the best of the best to the county. Of course, you have all these vendors around here–everybody wants to try a little bit of everything.”

There’s plenty of music, tractor and truck pulls, a demolition derby, rides and events to keep the county and more entertained.

So no matter what you’re coming out for, the Lycoming County Fair has the next 10 days covered with a little something for everyone.