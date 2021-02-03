Digital Exclusive: Luzerne County Library System receives CARES Act funding

LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — The approval of CARES Act funding has allowed the Luzerne County Library System to re-open during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

“We were able to actually open safer, faster, and obviously with more library materials that would have otherwise been impossible without the grant,” Richard Miller, System Administrator, Luzerne County Library System, said.

Miller says the 10 libraries within the system operate on tight margins.

“Fundraising for libraries and for all non-profits really has been almost non-existent this past year, so having the CARES Act and anything that we receive as far as support from local governments and individuals is just huge, and it allows us to devote more of our budgets, more of our income to serving the public,” Miller said.

The libraries used the funds to purchase essentials like PPE, social distancing signage and air purifiers, while also making new virtual resources available.

“All of us are doing contactless pickup, and we also all do co-operate to provide a lot of online information, like eBooks and programs,” Miller said.

Miller says he is looking forward to seeing people again at the 17 locations across Luzerne County.

“Excited to welcome children back to the library to explore the books and have a story time and give Mom and Dad a little break from the day-to-day routine of having to teach their children at home,” Miller said.