Digital Exclusive: Luzerne County hospital begins using air filter technology against COVID

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — Meet Rosie, Post Acute Medical (PAM) Specialty Hospital’s newest indoor bio-defense system.

It draws air from the hallway into a high-efficiency particulate air (HEPA) filter that heats up to about 390 degrees and kills all the viruses on contact and filters the air back out.

PAM Specialty Hospital, located within Wilkes-Barre General Hospital, is the first hospital in this region to have this technology.

