Digital Exclusive: Local Band Gets National Tour Invite

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)– Big things are happening on the Scranton music scene. What started out as a passion project for Throop native Ed Cuozzo has grown into a recognizable local band with talent from throughout the area.

“Starting out as the band who was just starting to see that regular group grow and grow, that was coming to all the shows, then you start to hear singing coming back from the crowd, it’s always mind-blowing,” said University Drive drummer Steve Martin.

The support has been there for University Drive and when frontman Ed Cuozzo went about writing the record with the band as a reflection of grief after losing his mother, he involved those who had been there for them.

“Ed actually reached out to fans, friends, and family and got people to speak a little bit to some deep, soul searching and heavy questions and record it,” added Martin. “We actually took those recordings and incorporated them throughout the album.”

After more than a decade, fellow alternative rockers Cold caught wind of the second University Drive album, Clear, and wanted the Scranton-based act on the road with them.

“From what I understand, Scooter, the lead singer, fell upon one of our social media pages and he just dug the songs,” said Cuozzo. “Then he dove into the new record and he said it really spoke to him. Now we’re going on tour so it’s crazy. It’s really insane.”

Beyond thrilled to take their music to the next level, it’s been a memorable experience going from solo artist to a local favorite and now a part of a national tour.

“It’s really insane and I don’t know if this is going to be like, ‘this is it’ or ‘the big success’ thing that’s going to happen,” Cuozzo added. “But it’s really wonderful just to get the opportunity to go out and play a succession of gigs that are probably going to be really well attended.”

The band isn’t promising that this is their ‘big break,’ but are vowing to represent northeast Pennsylvania when they hit the bigger stages across the country.

“It’s important to me that if we’re going to be the ones who get a chance to do something like this, I want to make sure that we represent where we come from well and that we, maybe, shine a little light on where we come from,” Cuozzo.

University Drive is excited to take the show on the road and will definitely be giving their all when they bring the national tour back through the area with a leg of the tour at Levels in downtown Scranton.