Digital Exclusive: Leadership Lackawanna announces virtual leadership certificate program

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) – The nonprofit Leadership Lackawanna announced a new, eight-week virtual certificate program aimed at inspiring community leaders during the COVID-19 pandemic on Wednesday.

The course titled “Leadership Fundamentals 2.0” will cover a variety of topics that encourage personal and professional growth, enabling individuals to better serve in communities, workplaces and organizations.

It is an addition to the five programs Leadership Lackawanna currently offers. Applications are now being accepted, with a start-date of February 1st.

Eyewitness News reporter Madonna Mantione speaks to the Executive Director of Leadership Lackawanna tonight about what this course means for the community in a Digital Exclusive.