Digital Exclusive: Leadership Lackawanna announces virtual leadership certificate program

Digital Exclusive

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) – The nonprofit Leadership Lackawanna announced a new, eight-week virtual certificate program aimed at inspiring community leaders during the COVID-19 pandemic on Wednesday.

The course titled “Leadership Fundamentals 2.0” will cover a variety of topics that encourage personal and professional growth, enabling individuals to better serve in communities, workplaces and organizations.

It is an addition to the five programs Leadership Lackawanna currently offers. Applications are now being accepted, with a start-date of February 1st.

Eyewitness News reporter Madonna Mantione speaks to the Executive Director of Leadership Lackawanna tonight about what this course means for the community in a Digital Exclusive.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

3-Day Forecast

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Community Calendar

Your Photos