Digital Exclusive: LCTA looking to improve bus stops

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)– Signs, signs. Everywhere there’s signs.

In the case of many Luzerne County Transportation Authority (LCTA) bus stop signs, they’re old and faded. It’s time for an upgrade.

It’s been more than 20 years since small signs with a single logo, phone number and message were put up throughout Luzerne County. The LCTA embarked on the process to replace these in 2018 with financial assistance from PennDOT. $240,000 only goes so far.

“A lot of the signs are old enough that when you see them, you don’t know half of what you’re looking at,” said James Giacobe of Edwardsville. “I’ve seen them where it’s a half a sign, the ink is missing, they’re drawn over. There’s no upkeep on any of it. It’s sad.”

The first proposal called for the manufacturing and installment of more than 900 signs making the stops more visible for riders and drivers, alike.

“The bus drivers have to be psychic or something because they have to know exactly where these bus stops are,” said Lyndsey Gregory of Exeter. “I couldn’t imagine — they’re so small that they have to know these routes so well.”

Interest came and went and now a second proposal. It calls for the installment of more than 700 signs. Customers are hoping the new signs will be coming off the production line.

“I believe it’s going to improve tremendously. A lot of people don’t even know where the bus stops are,” Gregory added.

Riders would also like to see covered bus stops for when the weather is nasty. Also on the rider wish list? A place to sit while waiting for the bus at a stop that is clearly marked. But the LCTA is taking one step at a time.

Contractors interested in bidding on the proposal can reach out to the LCTA office in Kingston by February 5, 2020.