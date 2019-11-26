Digital Exclusive: ‘Lady Chief’ Earns dual-sport scholarship

CHILDS, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)– From the classroom to the diamond and out on the lanes, one Lakeland Senior High School ‘Lady Chief’ has been putting in work over the years and it’s paying off.

“Aniesa has been a talented athlete ever since she was small,” said proud mother of the day Cindy Dragwa. “She picked up her first bowling ball when she was three and she found her love for softball at 10.”

Competitive drive, love for the game, and honor roll academics are netting Aniesa Dragwa a dual-sport scholarship to a private university in New Jersey. Those who have helped coach her along the way understand why.

“I’ve never seen a player more hardworking, dedicated, disciplined and goal-oriented in my entire career,” said Aniesa’s travel team softball coach Wally Peck. “If she puts her mind to something, she achieves it.”

The scholarship covers roughly 90% of all costs for a nursing program, which leaves little time for extracurricular activities. Those who have seen Aniesa grow as a student and athlete know she’s up to the challenge.

“Most athletes are just going to school for one sport,” said Lakeland vice principal and athletic director David Rosenkrans. “To be able to for bowling and softball, it’s a great accomplishment and it’s a tremendous honor for her family as well.”

Ink met paper. While, originally, Aniesa verbally committed to Holy Family University near Philadelphia; Felician University gave her sports– and then some.

“I want to go to Felecian University to be a nurse and I want to work in the NICU with newborn babies,” said Aniesa. “Honestly, this is just a big accomplishment for me.”

Between the nursing program and the dual-sport offer, the decision was easy.

“It allowed her to be able to become a nurse at the end of all of this as well as bowl and play softball which are her two biggest passions,” said Cindy.

While Aniesa will get a quality higher education experience and continue to thrive in competition, there’s more to her drive than strikes and homers.

“She makes a great example for her younger brothers,” Cindy added. “She is the definition of ‘Work hard. Play hard.’ Good things come to those who do that.”

“I have four younger brothers so they really do look up to me,” said Aniesa. “Honestly, I just want to set that great example that if you think that you can do it, go and strive to get that.”