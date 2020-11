WEST PITTSTON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — William “Bill” Hastie of West Pittston died last weekend at 101-years-old.

He was the last living employee of the Knox Coal Company, which was involved in the Knox Mine Disaster in 1959.

Although 12 miners died in the incident, Hastie’s quick thinking and fast actions led to saving more miners from that same fate.

