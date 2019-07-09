Digital Exclusive: Kickstarter to Fame

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)– A local band out of Scranton, with a bit of name notoriety, is trying to take that next step and they’re using Kickstarter to do it.

Black Tie Stereo has done a lot in the six years they’ve been on the Northeastern Pennsylvania circuit. The band wants to take the next step into full-time musicianship, but building their fan base has been filled with covers and smaller venues.

“That’s actually a moniker that we’re trying to break out of. We are having difficulty doing that,” said Jesse Morvan, guitarist for Black Tie Stereo. “It’s just because when people want to go and have a good time on the weekend, they don’t want to hear original music, all of the time. It sucks, but it’s unfortunately how the world works.”

Enough has been enough and Black Tie Stereo is making moves. They are in contact with Mark McClusky, who has produced for big names like Sia, Weezer and Motion City Soundtrack. A Kickstarter campaign was started and aimed at the $3,000 needed to get out to Chicago and work with Marzetti to produce a more professional and marketable sound.

“We actually just found out right before this interview–we hit our initial goal, which means we are officially going to Chicago,” said the band’s drummer, George Pachucy. “What we really want to stress with that is that just means we are going there. To do everything that we want to do, we need to continue to press fundraising. We need to continue asking for people’s support for it.”

Their secondary goals of $4,000 and $5,000 will make the dream of a full album and regional tours more obtainable. While the goal is to make a national name and quit their day jobs, Black Tie Stereo isn’t about to give up on everyone who made their seeming rise possible.

“We’ve gotten fortunate enough to be able to travel a little bit, through this band,” Morvan added. “We’ve gotten to see a bunch of other places. Honestly, traveling has only made Scranton look better.”



“We’re so thankful for everyone’s support. Literally — without the local fans that we’ve made over these last six years, this conversation isn’t happening,” said Pachucy.

The NEPA scene has treated the band well — Morvan and Pachucy say the area has become more like a community than a work space.

“It feels less like just the four of us versus the world — like all we have is each other,” noted Morvan. “It feels like more of a community with close friends and family. It feels like we not only have the opportunity to change our own lives, but the lives of our friends and family as well, which is really exciting. It definitely makes us want to work that much harder.”

The members of Black Tie Stereo say that when a band from a scene succeeds, the scene succeeds. They are pushing to take their talents to the next level and want to bring the Scranton music scene up with them.