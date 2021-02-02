Digital Exclusive: Jurassic-sized snow day fun in Luzerne County

KINGSTON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — Two NEPA natives took advantage of all the snow the region is seeing by donning T-Rex suits, and having some snow day fun! They sent in the videos of their antics from their social media for us to share with our viewers.





“We can rule out that the Ice Age is not what caused the dinosaurs extinction!” Kate Logan of Kingston wrote to Eyewitness News.

The T-Rex’s were first spotted in Kingston Corners where Logan says the dinos broke out into a playful brawl. But it was just a fossil-arm, the prehistoric lizards settled their differences by bonding over their love of The Beatles and recreating the iconic cover of the band’s Abbey Road album.





But not only do the t-rex’s love rock ‘n roll, they are surprisingly big fans of ‘Yakety Sax’! The two were caught on camera dancing the polka in the streets. Which Logan said was “in true NEPA fashion.”

After their dino-mite afternoon, Logan says the frozen lizards headed home with their Jurassic-sized appetites to warm up with kielbasa.

I dino what else to tell you, besides that these t-rex’s know how to spend a snow day!