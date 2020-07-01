Digital Exclusive: July offers much to see at night in the sky

(WBRE/WYOU) — The month of July will bring an active sky!

Starting on the night of July 4th, if you look closely at the full moon it will appear as darker shade than usual. This is called a Penumbral Lunar Eclipse. Starting July 14th, Jupiter will be in opposition, meaning it will be the closest to Earth as it gets during its orbit around the sun.

On July 20th Saturn will be in its’ opposition, causing both Jupiter and Saturn to be very big and bright in the night sky. Finally, starting around July 28th the Delta Aquariid Meteor Shower will begin. Although many meteors may not be present, it will overlap with the beginning of the Perseid Meteor Shower which can be very noticeable, causing potentially double the amount of meteors to be seen in the night sky!

Eyewitness News Photo Journalist Joey Dominick spoke with Jo-Ann Kamichitis, the director of the Keystone College Thomas G. Cupillari Astronomical Observatory to find out more.

The observatory has yet to determine a date to reopen to the public but it asks people to still get outside and observe all these celestial sightings.