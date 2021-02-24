Digital Exclusive: Ice cream sales sizzle as temperatures warm up

PLAINS TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) – As temperatures reached the 50s on Wednesday, one local ice cream shop was busy serving customers.

“Today I definitely saw a lot of people coming out with children and stuff, I think that the sun was definitely helping people, and they really just wanted to get out of the house and come out for some good ice cream,” said Andrea Briggs, Owner, Handel’s Homemade Ice Cream.

Andrea Briggs is the owner of Handel’s Homemade Ice Cream in Plains. Something different about her shop is that it’s open year-round, even in the cold winter months.

“It literally melts my heart that people want to come out and support us,” said Briggs.

Briggs says one flavor in particular is a hot seller in NEPA.

“Everyone loves ice cream with peanut butter here. Peanut butter is very popular, so our menu definitely has more peanut butter flavors,” said Briggs.

Locals came out to get their own favorite flavors of ice cream on the mild night.

“The hot fudge brownie, oh my God, it is so delicious,” said Michelle of Plains Township.

“Anything with brownie in it, really,” said Hayley of Plains Township.

Handel’s opened in June of 2020.