Digital Exclusive: Housing rentals booming in the Poconos

MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — A new report from Airbnb reveals hosts with listings in the Pocono area since the start of the pandemic are seeing success on the platform, earning over $7 million since March of 2020.

“Over the last 3-5 years, the usage of homes for short-term rentals has just exploded. Especially within the Pocono Mountains, being so close to Philadelphia and New York,” said Chris Barrett, President & CEO, Pocono Mountains Visitors Bureau.

“Monroe itself since 2018 has almost seen a tripling of residences that are being made available for short-term rentals.”

Barrett has some theories as to why people prefer short-term rentals.

“Guests feel like they can be in their own quarantine pod. People can actually school and work now from anywhere with the available technology, so that’s another additional piece.”

Barrett says the increase in rentals has had a big economic impact on the area.

“They’re buying fuel, they’re buying groceries, they’re spending money on retail, all those types of things that would not be here.”

Dan and his daughter Sophia traveled from New York to Camelback Ski Resort in the Poconos.

“We actually didn’t get an Airbnb, we were looking to, but it was a last-minute trip, and they were all booked up,” said Dan.

He prefers an Airbnb to a traditional hotel.

“It’s a little bit more homey of a feel, it’s a little bit more comfortable usually.”