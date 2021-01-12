Digital Exclusive: Hospitality & restaurant worker relief fund continues to impact community

STROUDSBURG, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The Pocono Mountains United Way established the Hospitality & Restaurant Worker Relief Fund in December of 2020.

To date, the fund has collected over $138,000, with over 284 applicants served. As an offshoot of the organization’s Crisis Response Fund, 100 percent of all donations have been utilized in the form of direct mini-grants to workers.

Hospitality and restaurant employees who live or work in Wayne, Pike, Monroe, and Carbon Counties are still eligible to apply. The application requires basic demographic information as well as a 2019 tax return and most recent paystub to determine income eligibility and verify recent employment.

Eyewitness News reporter Madonna Mantione speaks to the President and CEO of the Pocono Mountains United Way and the President and CEO of the Pocono Mountains Visitors Bureau to discuss the impact this funding is having on members of the community in a Digital Exclusive.