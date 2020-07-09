Digital Exclusive: Holy Redeemer takes to PNC Field for graduation

MOOSIC, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — It’s been a long and wild ride for many a high school senior. Some things like graduation must go on, but looking a bit different than yesteryear.

“This senior year has been one for the books, if nothing else. It’s been kind of crazy. It’s been a lot of waiting. A lot of flexibility and clearly this isn’t the graduation we all had in mind. But I like how it came together,” graduate Meredythe Baird said.

2020 has been filled with chaos from coronavirus to murder hornets and so much more. Professional baseball still trying to get things going, which left home plate available for Holy Redeemer’s socially distanced graduation.

“Having the opportunity to be at PNC Field and be present, together, really feels like a milestone,” principal Doreen Dougherty said.

Faculty working with the Class of 2020 to make sure graduation remains a day to remember.

“We really were looking to have the students’ voice in the process. What was most important to them. We wanted to honor the traditions they were most interested in keeping,” Dougherty said.

The resounding response? Coming together one last time.

“We didn’t know if we were coming back to school at all. We didn’t know what was going to happen. I didn’t know if I was going to see my classmates, my friends, so it’s definitely a great experience to be able to finally do this,” graduate Joseph Delaney said.

Coronavirus throwing a wrench in the prior tradition of commencement at the Kirby Center in downtown Wilkes-Barre. The opportunity to walk under the bright lights of the Scranton/Wilke-Barre Railriders? A fitting compromise for most.

“We’re going to be on the big screen. We’re going to get that whole big moment that we’ve been dreaming of for years now. It’s finally coming full circle but in a bigger way because we’re at the baseball field,” Delaney said.

Robbed of a senior softball season, Baird will move on from Holy Redeemer vindicated.

“It kind of just wraps up my career as a student and an athlete. I think it’s pretty cool that we get to use the baseball field,” Baird said.

Rounding the bases one last time, congratulations are in order for the Class of 2020.

“We finally made it so I’m content. It’s been four years and we’re here,” Baird said.

Hats off to the graduates.