Digital Exclusive: Historic Bridge For Sale

NESCOPECK TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — “I kind of feel like those … That saying ‘if you believe that, I got a bridge to sell you.’ Well we really do have a bridge to sell you,” James May, Regional Press Director of PennDot, said.

The Dump Hill Road bridge in Nescopeck is a steel camel back thru truss, constructed 114 years ago. It’s common for bridges to be demolished, but may says that’s not the fate for this bridge.

“It can’t be used on a state road the way that it is. But because it’s historic we wanted to put it out there we wanted to see if there was anyone interested in buying this,” he said.

The bridge will be on sale by the Department of General Services for state agencies, such as parks, to buy. They have until December 20th to make an offer. After that, if there are no takers, the bridge will be available for the public to buy.

“If you think about a bridge like this. It has been there since the early 1900s. And just all of the cars and vehicles and horse and buggies that would have gone over this bridge over the last 114, 115 years almost so it’s exciting to look at the history of that,” May said.

Those interested in buying the bridge will also have to pay to remove and transport it. This isn’t the first time PennDot has put a bridge on sale. They also sold a bridge in Tunkhannock, which is currently at Lazybrook Park as part of a walking path.

“With these we normally don’t get a whole lot of bids, or offers on a bridge like this. So if we get one we would be very excited about that,” May said.

PennDot plans to replace the old Dump Hill Road Bridge.