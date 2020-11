HAZLETON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — Hazleton Police Department recently purchased body cameras for their patrolmen. A training session was held Monday to get officers associated with the new technologies.

Eyewitness News spoke with Chief Brian Schoonmaker who says they hope to put them in use by the end of this week.

