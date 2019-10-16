Digital Exclusive: Haunted Halloween Trail at Camp Louise

Halloween is just two weeks away and the haunting season is upon us. This weekend, creepy, spooky, and creepy creatures will be coming out of hiding at the Camp Louise Center for recreation and education. The camp is holding a Haunted Halloween Trail this weekend.

“Some people have asked if it’s too scary for young kids but I don’t think so. They’ll be lurkers in the woods. Some of the skits are funny,” Shari Roberts, board member of the non-profit Friends of Camp Lousie, said.

Camp Louise used to be a Girl Scout’s camp, run by the organization ‘Girl Scouts in the Heart of Pennsylvania’. It was closed in 2016, but a group banded together to raise funds to reopen the camp. The haunted trail is the first official fundraiser for the camp.

Visitors will walk along the haunted trail, and on the way watch various Halloween-themed skits performed by volunteers. There will also be a maze, a freak show, an outdoor movie screen, and more. A non-profit dedicated to reopening the camp says they couldn’t have held the event without the support of the community.

“We’ve had great community support. This weekend we’ll have two Boy Scout troops out there doing skits. We have a Girl Scout troop. Keystone Job Core from over in Drums, they’re coming out to help. The Summer Hill Fire Company, they’ll be out here helping with the traffic on the road,” Roberts said.

Board members say that camps like Camp Louise give kids a one of a kind experience, which is why it’s important to keep them open.

“It’s good clean fun for kids. You know they get out in nature. We have a lake here, we have cabins, tents, we have a troop house. You know, it’s just very important for them to be a part of nature,” Roberts said.

Camp Louise was bought by an organization called ‘The Valley Preservation’, which is leasing it to Friends of Camp Louise. Roberts says they have submitted all the paperwork for occupancy permits and they plan to open the camp this coming spring to not only Girl Scouts, but to everyone.

The event will be held October 19th and 20th.