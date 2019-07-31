Digital Exclusive: Harry Potter’s 39th Birthday at the Steamy Hallows

KINGSTON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — July 31st might not be marked on your calendar, but for Potterheads, it’s a special day.

Harry Potter turned 39 years old on Wednesday. In the series, the famous fictional character was born on July 31, 1980. Laura Harding, teen librarian at the Osterhodt Library, says Harry’s tale is not just for kids.

“Harry Potter has been first published 22 years ago. I mean it’s still super popular. You’ve got kids who are just discovering it now. You’ve got adults who have grown up with it. It’s just the magic. The magic itself is what you fall in love with,” she said.

“That’s crazy ’cause I’m 23 so thinking about how it’s like basically as old as I am is crazy because it was such a big part of my childhood growing up, so it’s kind of like I grew up with it,” Eryn Sullivan, manager of the Strange and Unusual, said.

To celebrate their favorite wizard’s birthday, locals visited the Steamy Hallows Cafe. The cafe is installed in the Strange and Unusual, a store in Kingston that sells unique and antique items. Eryn Sullivan, manager of the store, says the cafe is inspired by Harry Potter.

“It’s Harry Potter-inspired, so we really love – our whole store has the magic vibe and the more unusual so we thought bringing Harry Potter and the magical world kind of seemed like the perfect fit,” Sullivan said.

The cafe brings in the magic from the world of Harry Potter through broomsticks, cauldrons, footsteps from the Maurader’s Map, and more. But the main attraction is actually on the menu.

“We get Harry Potter fans from all over. Young old, local, from far away. And everyone is curious about the butter brew, from the books and the movies,” Jaclyn, a barista at the cafe, said.

Butterbrew is based on the fictional drink Butterbeer, a warm drink famous in the wizarding world. Sullivan says the Harry Potter atmosphere also helps the store’s business.

“It brings a lot of people into the store that might not have come in otherwise. So they see Harry Potter, a generally loved well-known thing, so they come in for that and then they come into the store and see ‘oh maybe I can be into this kind of stuff,'” Sullivan said.

“I think it’s so unique. I mean you don’t normally see things like- I think the mirror over there is so cool with the glasses. Just the whole vibe of it is really cool,” Angelica Dunsavage, a visitor of the cafe and Harry Potter fan, said.