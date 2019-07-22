Digital Exclusive: Happy Birthday, Birthday & Birthday

POTTSVILLE, SCHUYLKILL COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)– A nurse, a doctor and a baby enter a delivery room in Pottsville. No, it’s not the setup to a joke, but a pleasant set of coincidences.

Dr. David Krewson was the attending physician for the Monday morning birth.

“I’ve delivered an awful lot of babies over the years and I’ve delivered babies on my birthday,” said Krewson. “That’s always kind of a fun thing–but this is the very first time I’ve had the entire team all with the same birthday.”

Less than an hour after the start of Sissy Kaschak’s shift at the Lehigh Valley Health Network’s Eastern Pottsville Campus, young Xavier James was brought into the world at a healthy seven pounds, 10 ounces.

“It was textbook, beautiful,” said Kaschak. “The mom did amazing. She should be super-proud of herself. The baby is perfect. It was just really great.”

What wasn’t exactly textbook was the story behind the three birthdays in the room. Dr. David Krewson and his staff have been doing varying coverages around the hospital.

“Fate was with us today because today was a day where none of the doctors in my practice were actually assigned to be over here,” Krewson said. “We were all sort of covering the labor floor from our office and I just happened to be the guy who got the phone call. It was perfect.”

Just hours later, Kaschak and Krewson recount the early morning miracle and the coincidences behind it.



“Sure enough, less than an hour into my shift we had a baby and it turns out it was doctor Krewson’s–the guy who delivered the baby, his birthday, too,” added Kaschak. “It was the three of us all together which was really cool. That’s never happened before.”

“I started laughing–I said, ‘you guys don’t even realize that there’s another person in the room who has his birthday today.’ It was me,” added Krewson. “It was kind of funny. None of us had any idea that July 22nd was going to be this day and it turned out to be a lot of fun.”

The staff even managed to mark the occasion with a special cake for the three, just hours later.

“I’m on my day-three stretch and I think it’s a great way to finish it up,” said Kashchak.