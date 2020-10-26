Digital Exclusive: Fundraiser to rebuild historic log cabin

WASHINGTONVILLE, MONTOUR COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — A historic cabin found in Washingtonville has been dismantled and moved to a private barn for safe keeping. The plan is to re-assemble it on the Montour Delong Fairgrounds.

The project will cost an estimated $75,000. Mayor Tyler Dombroski says he’s in the process of applying for grants to receive the money. The Fair Committee is also working on fundraisers to help raise money.

Eyewitness News reporter Revathi Janaswamy will have more on the fundraisers in a Digital Exclusive at pahomepage.com.

