Digital Exclusive: First responders prepare for storm

STROUDSBURG, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) – At Blue Ridge Hook and Ladder Fire Company, responders are preparing for dangerous amounts of snowfall.

“Our road department has been making sure everything is up to go for tomorrow, and we’re all set to go. Our trucks are loaded with salt, plows are on,” said Will Clark, Hamilton Township EMA Coordinator, Blue Ridge Fire Company Safety Officer.

Will Clark is the EMA Coordinator for Hamilton Township, as well as Blue Ridge Fire Company’s Safety Officer. He says the fire company will be ready to clear the roads.

“Tonight, the fire company will have their Tuesday night drill. They’ll come in, they’ll service all the saws and make sure they’re ready in case any trees drop down. We go out and make sure the roads get open for any emergency,” said Clark.

Clark says the most important tip to remember during a storm is to keep generators outside if the power goes out.

“Make sure you put your generator outside. If you keep in in the house, or in the garage, we’ll get called for a CO alarm, and that could be a very deadly situation,” said Clark.

Clark is urging people to stay off the roads, but offers this advice if travel is absolutely necessary.

“Carry a blanket or a sleeping bag in your car in case you do get stranded, you at least have warmth, and throw some extra food in, a candy bar, or some water with you if you’re going out just in case,” said Clark.

The fire department is reminding local residents to monitor road conditions before going out in inclement weather.

“The big thing during icy conditions is, we do a lot of auto accidents,” said Clark.

Visit Blue Ridge Hook and Ladder Fire Company’s Facebook page for more information on winter safety tips.