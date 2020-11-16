Digital Exclusive: First 2020 Category 5 hurricane expected to make landfall

Digital Exclusive

by: Sami Squires

Posted: / Updated:

EYEWITNESS WEATHER (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — Hurricane Iota strengthened dramatically over a 36 hour time span.

The 30th named storm in 2020, which is the most named storms ever in a given year, is also the most intense.

As of the 10 a.m. update from the National Hurricane Center (NHC), Iota strengthened to a category 5 storm on the Saffir-Simpson Scale with sustained winds over 157 mph.

Hurricane Iota is also the first category 5 storm of the year, the highest ranking on the scale.

The hurricane is expected to remain a category 5 hurricane while approaching the northern Nicaragua coast Monday night.

Extreme winds and life-threatening storm surges are expected along the coast with major flooding and mudslides across Nicaragua and Honduras.

Hurricane Eta took a very similar path with landfall, as a category 4 hurricane in Nicaragua, just over two weeks ago.

Wind gusts up to 195 m.p.h. have been observed by NHC aircraft.

Eyewitness News is the only local television station with the WeatheRate Seal of Approval. WeatheRate is a company that compares television weather forecasts with the actual weather, 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, 365 days a year.

WeatheRate has certified that Eyewitness News on WBRE, WYOU and PAhomepage.com has had the most accurate forecast year after year since 2008.

We've got the area's largest team of meteorologists working to keep you and your family safe in all kinds of weather. With a combined 45 years of experience forecasting the weather for Northeastern and Central Pennsylvania, we're certified as the most trusted source for local weather information.

So when you need serious, accurate weather information, there's only once place to turn - Eyewitness News.

