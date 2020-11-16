Digital Exclusive: First 2020 Category 5 hurricane expected to make landfall

EYEWITNESS WEATHER (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — Hurricane Iota strengthened dramatically over a 36 hour time span.

The 30th named storm in 2020, which is the most named storms ever in a given year, is also the most intense.

As of the 10 a.m. update from the National Hurricane Center (NHC), Iota strengthened to a category 5 storm on the Saffir-Simpson Scale with sustained winds over 157 mph.

Hurricane Iota is also the first category 5 storm of the year, the highest ranking on the scale.

The hurricane is expected to remain a category 5 hurricane while approaching the northern Nicaragua coast Monday night.

Extreme winds and life-threatening storm surges are expected along the coast with major flooding and mudslides across Nicaragua and Honduras.

Hurricane Eta took a very similar path with landfall, as a category 4 hurricane in Nicaragua, just over two weeks ago.

Wind gusts up to 195 m.p.h. have been observed by NHC aircraft.