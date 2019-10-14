Digital Exclusive: Fall Fest at Rohrbach’s

FRANKLIN TOWNSHIP, COLUMBIA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)– Beautiful weather across the region means plenty of Fall festivities on tap this Columbus Day. Everything from hayrides to pumpkin picking and the corn maze, it was a great day to celebrate the fall weather in Columbia County.

Fall is in full swing and with it, Fall Fest at Rohrbach’s Farm. Local produce and baked goods were just the start walking in from the parking lot.

“This time of year, in the fall, we have so much going on that there’s just a lot of fun for people to get out and really enjoy our farm–anything from picking pumpkins to the corn maze and we have a big kids activity area as well as our popular apple slingshot.”

For generations, thousands have come to Franklin Township to enjoy the outdoors, changing of the leaves and countless activities that Fall Fest has to offer.

“We’ve been coming for a long time, even when my own were small,” said Cheryl Worgen. “It’s been a long time but now I brought my grandchild, today.”

Rohrbach’s loves hosting families but also provides inexpensive fun for all, including special tours for schools and special needs groups with aggro-tourism and education.

“We love to have special needs and special abilities gusts here. A lot of our school tours are specifically for them,” added Bosworth. “They have a great time learning with hands-on experiences.”

“I love it, it’s great. It feels like it’s just a part of fall for us and our family,” said Rohrbach’s employee Daniel Knight. “I really enjoy hanging around with the special needs people. It’s really cool getting to serve them and I really enjoy that.”

Rohrbach’s partners up with Bloomsburg University for special nights dedicated to the community.

“They send out a full staff, with students, for the night,” noted Bosworth. “We also have a wheelchair wagon, so families really come out and have a great experience.”

This Columbus Day was all about slinging apples and picking pumpkins in the perfect weather for this family.

“It’s awesome,” said Worgen. “You couldn’t beat it for a beautiful day, the changing of the leaves and kids here enjoying their time. I think it was a good day and we picked the right thing to do.”