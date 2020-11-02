Digital Exclusive: Election Day Forecast

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — "Each of us. Each one of us has a collective responsibility to protect our communities and our most vulnerable populations from COVID-19. We can control the spread of COVID-19. This virus is not going away. It will still be here as we move futher into November. And that is why we all need to answer the call, everyone in Pennsylvania needs to answer the call to assist in reducing the spread of COVID-19 in our commonwealth," Rachel Levine, Pennsylvania Secretary of Health, said during a press conference.

On Monday, Dr. Rachel Levine urged her fellow Pennsylvanians to continue to fight against COVID-19. She says the numbers are going up.