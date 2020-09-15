Digital Exclusive: Drug delivery resulting in death charges increase by over 300% across Pennsylvania

HARRISBURG, DAUPHIN COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — Drug delivery resulting in death (DDRD) charges are felony charges issued when a person “intentionally administers, dispenses, delivers, gives, prescribes, sells or distributes any controlled substance or counterfeit controlled substance, and another person dies as a result of using the substance.”

According to a release from the Unified Judicial System of Pennsylvania, the frequency of these types of charges has increased by 356% between 2015 and 2019. Officials in York County filed 43 DDRD charges in 2019, the most out of any county.

See an interactive chart below for a county-by-county breakdown of DDRD charges by year.