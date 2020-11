Several dogs were rescued from squalid conditions, some required immediate medical attention

SOUTH ABINGTON TOWNSHIP, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — On Tuesday, Griffin Pond Animal Shelter rescued 37 dogs from a home in South Abington Township.

The dogs had owners, but were living in squalid conditions. Staff found the dogs with matted hair and feces all over them. Three of the dogs were taken to a veterinarian immediately. Five local shelters have helped take in the large amount of dogs.

