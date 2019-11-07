Digital Exclusive: Dine-out for Jaden

POTTSVILLE, SCHUYLKILL COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)– The last two days at ‘Wheel’ have been far from your average lunch rush.

North Schuylkill’s star quarterback Jaden Leiby suffered a terrible injury in late October and fundraising efforts have been in full swing to try and help out.

“So I have a team member who works here. She’s a senior and friend of Jaden’s at North Schuylkill. She asked me if we could have a dine-out in support of him. You’ve seen Schuylkill County come together since this horrific accident. This is our part in being able to help our community,” said Wheel owner and operator Savas Logothetides. “Our mission is having an impact in the community in which we’re located. This was a no-brainer for us to help out Jaden and his family.”

News of Wheel’s dine-out spread quickly and patrons from across the region are going out of their way to be a part of the aid.

“We have people coming from Pine Grove, Minersville, Ashland, North Schuylkill, Pottsville and everywhere,” noted front of house manager and bartender Brianne Verdier.

This downtown Pottsville restaurant isn’t just getting help from the region’s residents, it is seeing local businesses double down.

“We had a takeout for 29 sandwiches. It was crazy but totally worth it,” Verdier said.

“We have so many companies, locally, that are ordering takeout because they know a portion of the proceeds are going to Jaden and his family. It’s really cool to see the community coming together like they are,” added Logothetides.

Wheel has been swamped for two days as proceeds from all dine-in, take-out and even extra donations are coming together to help Leiby and the community that is rallying around him.

“I consider all the employees here family,” Verdier said. “We’re all kind of close-knit so knowing that she actually is in the same class as him, it’s awesome that she came forward and wanted to start it and do it.”

Wheel estimates over one-thousand dollars raised between the two days of the Dine-out for Jaden fundraiser and they couldn’t be more proud to see everyone contribute.

“It’s an amazing, tight-knit community and whenever something like this happens, the community bonds together to support one of their own,” added Logothetides. “You can see it’s been evident over these last two days.”