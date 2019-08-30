Digital Exclusive: DCA World Championships in Williamsport

WILLIAMSPORT, LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)– Just days after wrapping up the Little League World Series, downtown Williamsport is the place to be again as Drum Corps Associate (DCA) comes to town.

“It’s a wonderful event. If you’re looking for something to do this weekend, come on to Lycoming County. It’s going to be a good, entertaining time,” said Genetti Hotel’s general manager, Miranda Kujawa.

The kick-off of the Drum Corps Associate’s second World Championships festivities in downtown Williamsport. Fusion Drum and Bugle Corps took center stage on Friday, previewing their show by the steps of City Hall.

“It’s exhilarating to be here. It is nerve-racking,” said Fusion’s head drum major, Kyle DeFranco. “Everyone in the stands and all the judges are watching out for everything we’re doing on the field but we’re really excited to be here for this.”

A wide range of competitions over the weekend will keep musicians busy on and off the field, ranging from the county’s fields for practices to the streets of Williamsport and under the lights of STA Stadium.

“I think it’s awesome. I think a lot more people come than before. It’s great to perform for that really big crowd,” said Ben Morgan, who is only 19 years old and has a solo in Fusion’s show that tells the story of an American Veteran titled, ‘Purple Heart.’ “I think it’s really inspirational, supporting the troops and everything. It really shows an in-depth story of loss and comebacks. I think everyone will enjoy it if they come out and see it this weekend.”

The corps are eager to compete just as much as Williamsport and the rest of Lycoming County is to have them back for their second event.

“We’re very blessed to have the Drum Corps Associates World Championships in Williamsport over Labor Day weekend,” said Kujawa. “It was, traditionally, always a slow weekend. For the hotels and restaurants to be busy over this weekend, it’s wonderful. It has a great impact on the community.”

The bands occupy 20 hotels in the area and practice at a number of fields around the county adding a drum corp music soundtrack to many neighborhoods

“Last year it was new, so not everybody had heard about it. This year we’ve got a lot of buzz, now,” said Lycoming County Chamber of Commerce president & CEO, Jason Fink. “We are now busy throughout the month of August. To me, that’s great because it’s a good busy. We are bringing people to our community to be able to get an opportunity to experience everything that we’ve got.”

The community is looking forward to the second half of a busy August.

“Hopefully people in our area like to be entertained,” Kujawa added. “The extra people in our area shouldn’t be an issue. It does help the economy. I’m sure everyone appreciates them being here.”

Competitions last through the weekend. Saturday’s festivities will be outdoors and it will be a jammed packed day of music and competition. Due to inclement weather, the plan for Sunday is to move the action indoors at the Williamsport Community Center.