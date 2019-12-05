Digital Exclusive: ‘D Nation’ almost misses trip to root on Mountaineers

DALLAS TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)– On championship gameday there was celebration. There was also cause for concern as the Dallas High School student body was under the impression that they wouldn’t have a ride to go watch the Mountaineers play for a state title.

The class AAAA powerhouse has lined up against 15 opponents and bested them all to punch its ticket to Hershey.

‘D Nation’ has been chomping at the bit since their last football state title almost 30 years ago.

“We’re fortunate enough to have two alumni, myself and the assistant principal who were here at that time,” said Dallas High School principal Gregory Riley. “It was a great memory and the focus of the conversation with the kids is embracing the moments as well as creating those memories that you can look back upon.”

The day before the championship game, panic struck the internet in back mountain community social media pages. It looked as though the school district had simply told the student body that they were on their own to get to the game and to ‘drive safe.’

School officials were luckily able to keep the planning quiet and surprise the student body at a Thursday afternoon ‘sendoff’ for the team.

“I’d like to invite anyone in this room who needs a ride this evening onto our free fan bus that will be available at 4:15 p.m. out in front of the high school,” Riley announced.

Both fans and officials may not be exactly ecstatic with the missed communications early on, but are proud to send their fans to make some noise in Hershey.

“We have buses for tonight, provided for our students. We have some teacher volunteer chaperones and we couldn’t be more pleased to have that opportunity in place,” said Dallas School District superintendent Dr. Thomas Duffy. “Remember, it’s been 30 years since our last state championship so we’re a little rusty but we got everything in order. We have that accommodation and opportunity for our entire student body to attend at no cost on our student buses.”

The culture at Dallas High School thrives on that ‘Smalltown USA’ drive for everything from the gridiron to the classroom and there’s a hope that Thursday night brings another party after a victory.

“It just so happens that tonight we get to show the rest of the state, through a football game, that this is the greatest community and the greatest school district in the state of Pennsylvania,” said head football coach Rich Mannello.

All is well that ends well. Everyone that’s a part of ‘D Nation’ is getting the opportunity to head down to Hershey and root their team on; hopefully, for a second state title.

Eyewitness Sports will have your game highlights on Eyewitness News at 11 for December 5, 2019 or if you miss it, right here on PAHomepage.com.