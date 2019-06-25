Digital Exclusive: Cross-Country Biking For Cancer Awareness

LITTLE SUMMIT, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)– It’s roughly 3,000 miles from Portland, Oregon to northeast Pennsylvania and one man is peddling this distance for a good cause.

Brent Bundy has been trekking across the country on a spectacle of a bike, decked out in pink to raise awareness for cancer, and pay respect to those touched by the disease.

“I lost my friend, Gina, to breast cancer back in 2004. I just thought this was the best way to get the message out there,” said Bundy, who explained the other bountiful names on his bicycle and protective gear. “There’s about 600 names–People that I’ve met, people that have helped me, people that have passed away from cancer and people who have survived. It’s important.”



He’s making his way through northeast Pennsylvania to visit Wilkes-Barre for the first time, but some may question why he keeps coming to the Keystone State.

“This is my sixth ride. I’ve been injured a couple of times but–I’m making my way,” he said. “I’ve had a dislocated shoulder, I’ve been hit by a car, I’ve dislocated my arm and I had to have spinal fusion surgery–just a few months ago.”

That was compliments of an incident in Carbon County a few months ago. A piece of ice flying off a vehicle hit Bundy, injuring his spine. He’s finally recovered.

For most people that would have been the end of their ride, but it will take more than that to stop Bundy– though a broken part on his bike was trying today.



“My rear shifter cable derailed, so I have, like, ‘gear eight.’ I can go downhill. It’s still functioning and I can push it–I’m going to have to push it up hill,” said Bundy.

Despite this rash of bad luck in Pennsylvania, Bundy puts his customized pink sandals to the pedals and presses on.

“Getting up every day is hard,” added Bundy. “You just stay busy, stay focused and it’s important to get the message out. People need to get tested–If Gina had been tested earlier, she wouldn’t have been stage four–she might still be with us.”

