Digital Exclusive: Cram the Cruiser

DUNMORE, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)– There’s plenty of ways to give back this holiday season. One local police department is going beyond ‘protect and serve’ with holiday donations.

Several local businesses have answered the call and are helping ‘cram the cruiser’ with Dunmore Police Department.

“This is an event that they started last year that provides gifts for families that would otherwise go without them,” said Tom DePietro, owner of one of the dropoff locations, DePietro’s pharmacy.

The dropoff locations all have community ties whether you’re picking up prescriptions, working out, or making a charitable deposit.

“As a community bank, one of our core values is to give back to the community,” said AVP retail branch manager for Fidelity Bank Jill Valentini. “Any chance we have to help, especially during the holidays and times of need–it’s an extremely important for the fidelity family to help out.”

This event is far from the only involvement the Greater Scranton YMCA has with their community through the year, but it does strike a special chord.

“We have an awesome relationship with them so when they asked us to participate we were more than happy to do so,” said mission advancement & marketing director Meghan Carnivale. “We serve so many community members here so we see the need. We’re so happy to be able to give back to community members in need.”

Dunmore Police say they couldn’t give back to their community like they do without their partners and fellow Dunmoreans.

“Their generosity and outpouring of support to us, on this campaign, is what makes it successful,” said patrolman Thomas Richardson.

The community feels the same about their men and women in uniform.

“We are fortunate, in Dunmore, to have a very supportive community but also a forward-thinking police department that really does more for our community than just protect us on a daily basis,” DePietro added.

The amount of donations is a bit behind this year, heading into the holidays.

“This year we partnered up with home for the holidays and the event was scheduled for December 1, 2019, at Dunmore Corners. We had that rain and ice storm that put an end to the event,” said Richardson.

But– there is still time to pitch in on the effort.

“The donation locations will be accepting until the 13th. We, hopefully, will be out next week delivering all these gifts.”

Some, who are collecting toys in the area, say something as small as dropping off a pack of batteries for someone else’s donation goes a long way.