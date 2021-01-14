Digital Exclusive: City of Wilkes-Barre announces Emergency Utility Assistance Program

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) – Wilkes-Barre Mayor George C. Brown announced a new Emergency Utility Assistance Program for residents within the city that have been adversely affected by the COVID-19 pandemic on Thursday.

Mayor Brown says the city put together a plan with the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development allotting a total of $100,000 to help residents in need pay for utility bills.

In the form of a grant, eligible residents can receive up to $1,200 paid directly to the utility company identified on the application. It will be prepaid for six months.

In order to qualify, the city says your annual income must fall below a given level, depending on the number of people in your household, and total household income must be below 80 percent of the median income.

“We are very excited about this program. It’s something that we wanted to do to help the people that need help, that have been adversely affected but are also in the income level that really need help from the city,” Mayor Brown said.

Information and pre-applications can be found on the city’s website, including procedures and commonly asked questions.

